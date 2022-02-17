Home Automation Inclusion in Home Sale?

Posted Today, 10:14 AM

Hello CT members:

I'm debating a topic that has been discussed here a few times in the past...basically, do I want to include any of my current home automation features in the sale of my home.

In a previous home sale, I had an Elk system and security cameras that I included in the home sale. I also installed phone apps on the buyer's phones for accessing everything in the system. I did receive some emails whenever something didn't work correctly (not to many).

In my current home, I'm thinking of including a much simpler system...just HomeSeer door sensors, Z-Wave compatible window sensors, and HomeSeer light switches. I don't want to include the HomeSeer server for obvious reasons, so I'm thinking something simple like an Aeotech Smart Hub again, to keep it simple (just turn lights on and off with a phone app and maybe Alexa on/off voice interface). I will have to purchase this hub, but its not that expensive.

I've read that home automation features can add to the value of the home sale (just had a bulletin from a local real estate person touting this). So, my question is, has anyone had any recent experience with this issue? If so, what all did you include? Do you feel it was a valued feature with the buyer?

Does anyone have any experience with the Aeotech hub? Would you recommend another?

Thanks for any info,

BSR

