Alternative to Snaplink Mobile

Posted Today, 08:36 AM

Here for many years now have not opened up any ports on my Firewall. Started initially using IPSec VPN and now run both IPSec VPN and OpenVPN and now Wireguard VPN. Runs great now on iOS, Android and Windows.

All of the old Windows HAI apps work fine and even faster now on any PC.



WireGuard is much faster than OpenVPN. It also consumes around 15% less data, handles network changes better, and appears to be just as secure. ... WireGuard is an excellent VPN protocol, but OpenVPN is still the best choice for the most privacy-conscious user. Jan 14, 2022.



I am still doing automation emails and or texting here using an STunnel proxy (which can run on Linux, iOS or Windows).



Stunnel is an open-source multi-platform application used to provide a universal TLS/SSL tunneling service.

Stunnel can be used to provide secure encrypted connections for clients or servers that do not speak TLS or SSL natively. It runs on a variety of operating systems, including most Unix-like operating systems and Windows. Stunnel relies on the OpenSSL library to implement the underlying TLS or SSL protocol.Stunnel uses public-key cryptography with X.509 digital certificates to secure the SSL connection, and clients can optionally be authenticated via a certificate. If linked against libwrap, it can be configured to act as a proxy–firewall service as well. Stunnel is maintained by Michał Trojnara and released under the terms of the GNU General Public License (GPL) with OpenSSL exception.



Here run STunnel on a micro modded OpenWRT router inside of my HAI OP2 panel (powered by panel) (micro size is 1" X 2" X 1"). I have modded larger micro firewalls with clock chips.



You can do everything that the HAI clock Ethernet / serial board does and more. I extended the HDD on the micro firewall with a USB stick to 32Gb. It is running Lua and Python these days. It would be great if it would run an Omni Management program (in LUA) or Python.



System Hostname ICS-HAI

Model Nexx WT3020 (8M)

Architecture MediaTek MT7620N ver:2 eco:6

Firmware Version: OpenWrt 19.07.5 r11257-5090152ae3 / LuCI openwrt-19.07 branch git-20.341.57626-51f55b5

Kernel Version 4.14.209

Local Time 2022-02-19 07:38:49

Uptime 23d 12h 55m 25s

Load Average 0.00, 0.00, 0.00



Software

Free space: 99% (31Gb)



~# python3 -V

Python 3.7.9



~# mosquitto -v

1645278649: mosquitto version 1.6.15 starting

1645278649: Using default config.

1645278649: Opening ipv4 listen socket on port 1883.



stunnel -V

[ ] Clients allowed=500

[.] stunnel 5.55 on mipsel-openwrt-linux-gnu platform

[.] Compiled with OpenSSL 1.1.1m 14 Dec 2021

[.] Running with OpenSSL 1.1.1i 8 Dec 2020

[.] Threading:PTHREAD Sockets:POLL,IPv6 TLS:ENGINE,FIPS,OCSP,PSK,SNI



~# lua -v

Lua 5.1.5 Copyright © 1994-2012 Lua.org, PUC-Rio (double int32)



:~# ntpdate 192.168.244.129

19 Feb 07:58:32 ntpdate[1816]: adjust time server 192.168.244.129 offset +0.000004 sec



Mono does run on a MIPs CPU....so theoretically you can run mono.



Mono 1.2.1 was the first version to support the MIPS cpu.The port was done by Mark Easton, and its a MIPS32 port.

If I could get Mono to run on the OpenWRT micro router then I could maybe get the Omnilink app to run on the microrouter or maybe go to a dual NIC port RPi (which is sold today but larger than the microrouter).