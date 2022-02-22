upb switch replacement from SA

Posted Yesterday, 09:23 AM

I currently use homeseer and only have UPB switches in my house. They are all simply automated 11-40 switches installed about 10-15 years ago.

I need to now install a 3 way application (redoing the garage), and thought about (not sure if they are good switches or not), but seem popular, Z-Wave switches. Is Z Wave the prevalant go-to switch now? Looking for the same level of reliability. I haven't looked at this stuff in ages.

With the 2x11-40's you can use them in tandem instead of using the "dumb" remote option (DD00R-DL?) to create uniform switch usage in the house. Is this possible with Z waves? I started looking at Leviton dz6hd or a dz1kd (not sure difference) and wiring diagrams only mention remotes/traveler wires.

If there are better/reccomendations or approaches I would definitely be interested. From what I see, I can't just get Simply Automated switches anywhere.

Edited by rismoney, Yesterday, 09:24 AM.