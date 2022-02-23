DSC Motion Sensor Trips Before Recessed Door Sensor

Posted Today, 02:48 PM

I have a relatively new DSC install that I noticed an issue with. When coming home yesterday (Armed - Away), the motion sensor tripped (set off the alarm & siren) prior to the door opening signal (so there was no Opening Delay).

The sensor points right at the door (about 10' away) and must have picked up my arm as the door opened. The door switch is a recessed style which doesn't open on the magnetic contact until the door is about 1.5-2' open.

I don't really want to move the motion sensor - any DSC programming options I could use to combat this?