Jump to content


Photo
- - - - -

DSC Motion Sensor Trips Before Recessed Door Sensor

Started by ioguy , Today, 02:48 PM

  • Please log in to reply
2 replies to this topic

#1 ioguy

ioguy

    Newbie

  • Registered
  • Pip
  • 4 posts
  • Location:Canada
  • Software:Open Source Automation
  • Hardware:DSC
  • Tech:Z-Wave, 1-Wire

Posted Today, 02:48 PM

I have a relatively new DSC install that I noticed an issue with.  When coming home yesterday (Armed - Away), the motion sensor tripped (set off the alarm & siren) prior to the door opening signal (so there was no Opening Delay).

 

The sensor points right at the door (about 10' away) and must have picked up my arm as the door opened.  The door switch is a recessed style which doesn't open on the magnetic contact until the door is about 1.5-2' open.

 

I don't really want to move the motion sensor - any DSC programming options I could use to combat this?


#2 RAL

RAL

    Cocoonut

  • Registered
  • PipPipPipPip
  • 2351 posts
  • Location:New York State
  • Experience:average
  • Hardware:Elk M1
  • Tech:X10-PLC
  • Phone:POTS

Posted Today, 03:52 PM

What zone type is the motion zone configured as?  Which DSC panel do you have? 


#3 ioguy

ioguy

    Newbie

  • Registered
  • Pip
  • 4 posts
  • Location:Canada
  • Software:Open Source Automation
  • Hardware:DSC
  • Tech:Z-Wave, 1-Wire

Posted Today, 04:12 PM

Sorry, Should have gave more details.

1832 v4.5

Motion is set as zone type 05.


Back to Home Security


0 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users

  1. CocoonTech.com
  2. Do You Cocoon?
  3. Home Security
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Forum Guidelines ·