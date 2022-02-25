Starlink antenna arrived today. Roof mount I ordered will be here in a week and a half. Already got a message from them telling me they are starting my monthly charge 14 days after they shipped the antenna. I am hoping the service works well and resolves my issue with getting good internet speed even though I am could hardly be considered rural. From a little looking they initially gave people 30 days but at some time shortened that. You can't order the accessories (like mounts) until your antenna order is ready to be filled. Seems like they could synchronize the shipments. Just a little irked at the way they handle this. I sent them a message 2 days ago and haven't had a response. Rigging up something temporary is going to be difficult. Anyone do something other than the standard mounts? Wish I still had an old directTV roof mount that I could adapt.
Got my starlink antenna! :) (but still waiting for mount)...
Posted Yesterday, 02:37 PM
Posted Yesterday, 06:10 PM
Here for my roof mount satellite antenna used a pole that attached to the chimney and connected to that was a J-pole mount for small wide dish with 4 LNBs (for Dish and DTV way back).
Had the Davis Weather station initially mounted there but it was too hard to service so moved it to a J-Pole mount attached to the eave.
Still too difficult to service on the two story home moved the Davis Weather station to pole mounted on the deck then also used a Davis weatherstation mounted in the middle of a rough on the golf course that I could see from my house which worked out well for me cuz I compared the two weatherstations all the time.
Today have my DTV dish mounted on a pole next to the deck at ground level.
I was on the original Starlink list way back and had issues with XFinity transport. XFinity fixed their issues and I am good today so decided not to use Starlink.
There are many StarLink user posters on Reddit and here ==>
Starlink satellite internet
Posted Yesterday, 06:47 PM
Rigging up something temporary is going to be difficult. Anyone do something other than the standard mounts? Wish I still had an old directTV roof mount that I could adapt.
Check local craigslist? Someone probably has leftover gear they'd part with cheap.
Posted Yesterday, 07:56 PM
I have an old DTV mount here somewhere in the garage. You can have it paying for shipping.
Nevermind.... Checked and the mount pole(s) was sitting on 4 DTV dishes and I threw the dishes out along with the mounting poles a couple of months ago.
Here just modded my DTV antenna mounting pole with another attached aluminum pole 1.5" going up some 6 feet for the weather station.
The bracket I used makes it easy to service the Davis Weather station. The rain bucket needs a yearly cleaning.
