Posted Today, 02:22 AM

I acquired my very first 53A00-1 (used) and I'm testing it.

Firmware version is 2.3.5

I was able to calibrate it without any problems, and it's running well except for the screen's sensitivity to touch.

It works fine with the pencil eraser and with a fingernail, but does not respond to a finger tip.

Is that normal operation for these?

Thank you!