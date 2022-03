Posted Today, 03:47 PM

HAI OP II and Access Control

Scenario: Business has 2 Areas, (Main and Pharmacy) where all users/cardholders can access all 5 doors before 5 PM.

After 5 PM Office Workers are restricted from 3 Pharmacy Doors

How to achieve since setup/users doesn't allow for a lot of flexibility on times. It seems like area times are all or nothing