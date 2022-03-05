Jump to content


Photo
- - - - -

OpenVPN with Starlink?

Started by JimS , Mar 05 2022 09:35 AM

  • Please log in to reply
2 replies to this topic

#1 JimS

JimS

    Dedicated Cocooner

  • Registered
  • PipPipPip
  • 854 posts
  • Experience:average
  • Software:Mister House
  • Hardware:Custom
  • Audio:Custom
  • Video:MythTV

Posted 05 March 2022 - 09:35 AM

Just got my Starlink antenna and got it set up.  Now I find some complication with OpenVPN.  With DSL I just bridged the modem and it worked.  Starlink makes this more complicated.  Not sure I can even describe all the details right so will leave it at that.  Anyone done this or can provide some pointers on this?


#2 pete_c

pete_c

    Cocoonut

  • -=Gold Supporter=-
  • 10829 posts
  • Location:House
  • Experience:guru
  • Software:Main Lobby, Open Source Automation
  • Hardware:HAI OmniPro II, Mi Casa Verde Vera, Ocelot
  • Tech:X10-PLC, X10-RF, UPB, INSTEON, Z-Wave, ZigBee, 1-Wire, xAP, xPL, ALC
  • Audio:Russound
  • Video:MythTV
  • CCTV:analog, ip, dvr
  • Phone:Asterisk, FreePBX, Ooma, POTS, VoIP via ISP

Posted 05 March 2022 - 03:53 PM

@JimS

 

Check out your PM.


#3 JimS

JimS

    Dedicated Cocooner

  • Registered
  • PipPipPip
  • 854 posts
  • Experience:average
  • Software:Mister House
  • Hardware:Custom
  • Audio:Custom
  • Video:MythTV

Posted 05 March 2022 - 08:59 PM

Thanks!


Back to Wiring Closet


0 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users

  1. CocoonTech.com
  2. General
  3. Wiring Closet
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Forum Guidelines ·