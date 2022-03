Posted Today, 12:12 PM

I have a house that I am trying to use a aux input into an amp using a wire that was ran in the wall. The probably is the wire is 18/2 not shielded. So I am getting a lot of static on the line. Re-running it is not an option. Is there any digital convertor or something like that that would let me use my two conductor cable so that I wont have this static? Maybe use the cable to power a wireless adapter? The amp is one 30ft and one floor away.

Thank you