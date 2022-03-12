Omnipro replacement/update advice

Posted Today, 12:04 AM

I have an omnipro ii vintage 2010 that we use for alarm and light control. I have 22 zones of wired windows motions and doors. I only automate two light areas both outdoors to come on at sunset. We used to use Haiku on iOS to control and arm etc. that hasnt worked in sometime since iOS was updated. Now my 3g communicator is needing replacement. We have monitoring with alarm relay. We just never used this to its full potential and am considering installing a dsc or vista system and using alarm.com for the user interface. I do have a couple of uses for some wireless motion and glass break that wiring would be difficult. Z wave or Wi-Fi could easily replace my upb lights. I dont have any cameras but if I did I would probably use my ubiquiti system for that. Keeping my wired setup is a requirement. Many of the systems I see now seem to be primarily wireless focused. I think it might be possible to do a qolsys system and add in a wired translator but 8zones max maybe?



Is there a way to add a communicator to what I have that would integrate to alarm.com?



If I decide to replace - would dsc or Honeywell vista be better?



Would either of these systems be able to monitor status of a gate 250 ft from my home? Bonus if it could also trigger its operation. I know the omnipro can do this.



Alarm relay suggested an Alula bat communicator. Would this get alarm.com service with a opii?



Will my resisters need to be changed to make a new system work?



Any advice is appreciated. Im sure others have already faced this.



Heath

