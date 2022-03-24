HAI OmniPro II - are my lights using UDP?

Posted Today, 12:26 PM

Complete newbie to this thread. When we built our house 10 years ago we had HAI Omnipro II installed and managing certain lights, security, thermostats, and integrated with Russound for multi-room audio. I am trying to now automate more things around the house, and getting the system to latest firmware etc. One thing I am trying to understand is how I work out what type of connection the light switches we have are using. How do I know if they are UDP, or ZWave or something else?

I am also considering adding HomeSeer into the mix to see if that makes automation and scripting easier.

Apologies if this seems very basic.