Starlink manuals or forum?

Started by JimS , Today, 01:52 PM

Posted Today, 01:52 PM

Got Starlink antenna and threw together a temp mount since they haven't sent mine yet.  It works for a short period and then stops.  The sky view is completely clear - double checked with their app.  I haven't found a manual for anything and am not sure how to interpret the display in the app.  I thought it was showing lots of up time but I may be reading the graph wrong.  Very frustrating.  I haven't found much in the way of help on line although lots of videos about installing it.


