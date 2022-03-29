Got Starlink antenna and threw together a temp mount since they haven't sent mine yet. It works for a short period and then stops. The sky view is completely clear - double checked with their app. I haven't found a manual for anything and am not sure how to interpret the display in the app. I thought it was showing lots of up time but I may be reading the graph wrong. Very frustrating. I haven't found much in the way of help on line although lots of videos about installing it.
-
Starlink manuals or forum?
Started by JimS , Today, 01:52 PM
