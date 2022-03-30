Looking for a program to check and log internet speed over time. My speed is fair most of the time but I think it gets slow when busy. Hopefully this can be checked periodically without too much impact on other activities. Windows or Ubuntu - either one would be fine.
Program to monitor internet speed over time?
Started by JimS , Today, 09:25 PM
