Program to monitor internet speed over time?

Started by JimS , Today, 09:25 PM

#1 JimS

JimS

Posted Today, 09:25 PM

Looking for a program to check and log internet speed over time.  My speed is fair most of the time but I think it gets slow when busy.  Hopefully this can be checked periodically without too much impact on other activities.  Windows or Ubuntu - either one would be fine.


