Starlink terminal is bad and they are sending a replacement...

Posted Today, 06:46 AM

My starlink antenna (they call it a terminal) is bad and they are replacing it. Not too impressed so far. I got it Feb 25th. They started charging the monthly rate 14 days after they shipped it Feb 19th so that works out to March 5th . They did give a month credit when I complained but it's unlikely I will be up and running by April 5th so even with the credit I will be getting billed before I get it working.

It works for about 5 minutes when powered up, fails and never come back up. I have read that the rectangular version 2 units have a higher failure rate but that was just one place I saw and no idea if it is true. They are sending me a refurbished unit that they claim they did a great job on and checking it. We shall see...

Still don't have my mount or wired adapter. Currently scheduled to ship in the next week but I won't be surprised if they push that back again.