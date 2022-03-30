Jump to content


Starlink terminal is bad and they are sending a replacement...

Started by JimS , Today, 06:46 AM

JimS

JimS

Posted Today, 06:46 AM

My starlink antenna (they call it a terminal) is bad and they are replacing it.  Not too impressed so far.  I got it Feb 25th.  They started charging the monthly rate 14 days after they shipped it Feb 19th so that works out to March 5th .  They did give a month credit when I complained but it's unlikely I will be up and running by April 5th so even with the credit I will be getting billed before I get it working. 

 

It works for about 5 minutes when powered up, fails and never come back up.  I have read that the rectangular version 2 units have a higher failure rate but that was just one place I saw and no idea if it is true.  They are sending me a refurbished unit that they claim they did a great job on and checking it.  We shall see...

 

Still don't have my mount or wired adapter.  Currently scheduled to ship in the next week but I won't be surprised if they push that back again. 


