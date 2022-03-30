Jump to content


Photo
- - - - -

Upgrading from Compose PLC to Lutron Ra3

Started by yeagergsd , Today, 01:22 PM

  • Please log in to reply
No replies to this topic

#1 yeagergsd

yeagergsd

    Newbie

  • New Member
  • Pip
  • 1 posts

Posted Today, 01:22 PM

Hey All,

It's been a great ride with my compose PLC/Omnipro II, but want to do a technology upgrade and swap out the compose switches with the new Ra3 dimmers (they look cooler and are more reliable). Now... what do I do with my OmniPro II?  I have a ton of direct wired sensors and door/window security zones.  What are the odds someone will create an omnipro integration?  If that's not likely, any other guesses on what security platform that would allow for wired sensors/zones that will integrate with Lutron RA3?

 

thanks!


Back to Home Automation, Inc (HAI)


0 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users

  1. CocoonTech.com
  2. General
  3. Marketplace
  4. Home Automation, Inc (HAI)
  5. Privacy Policy
  6. Forum Guidelines ·