Upgrading from Compose PLC to Lutron Ra3

Posted Today, 01:22 PM

Hey All,

It's been a great ride with my compose PLC/Omnipro II, but want to do a technology upgrade and swap out the compose switches with the new Ra3 dimmers (they look cooler and are more reliable). Now... what do I do with my OmniPro II? I have a ton of direct wired sensors and door/window security zones. What are the odds someone will create an omnipro integration? If that's not likely, any other guesses on what security platform that would allow for wired sensors/zones that will integrate with Lutron RA3?

thanks!