HAI Omni Pro II random beeping and EEPROM reset

Posted Today, 03:58 AM

Hi

My Omni Pro II randomly beeps 3-4 times with no event logs or any errors on any of the consoles or panels. I have disconnected the battery and turned off power to the Omni Pro hoping that whatever is causing this sporadic beeping will reset and go away but it hasnt.



I would like to Reset Sytem RAM or reset the EEPRrom but being over 12 years since I set this system up, I am hoping by doing so I dont need to reconfigure things. (Frankly I cant remember how I set this all up) So question is how quickly can I get up and running after a eeprom or system RAM reset? Do I need to take note of anything like the MAC address of the consoles etc beforehand?

