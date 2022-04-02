Jump to content


Photo
- - - - -

HAI Omni Pro II random beeping and EEPROM reset

Started by hooman00 , Today, 03:58 AM

  • Please log in to reply
No replies to this topic

#1 hooman00

hooman00

    Cocooner

  • Registered
  • PipPip
  • 42 posts

Posted Today, 03:58 AM

Hi
My Omni Pro II randomly beeps 3-4 times with no event logs or any errors on any of the consoles or panels. I have disconnected the battery and turned off power to the Omni Pro hoping that whatever is causing this sporadic beeping will reset and go away but it hasnt.

I would like to Reset Sytem RAM or reset the EEPRrom but being over 12 years since I set this system up, I am hoping by doing so I dont need to reconfigure things. (Frankly I cant remember how I set this all up) So question is how quickly can I get up and running after a eeprom or system RAM reset? Do I need to take note of anything like the MAC address of the consoles etc beforehand?
Back to Home Automation


0 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users

  1. CocoonTech.com
  2. Do You Cocoon?
  3. Home Automation
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Forum Guidelines ·