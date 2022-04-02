Hi
My Omni Pro II randomly beeps 3-4 times with no event logs or any errors on any of the consoles or panels. I have disconnected the battery and turned off power to the Omni Pro hoping that whatever is causing this sporadic beeping will reset and go away but it hasnt.
I would like to Reset Sytem RAM or reset the EEPRrom but being over 12 years since I set this system up, I am hoping by doing so I dont need to reconfigure things. (Frankly I cant remember how I set this all up) So question is how quickly can I get up and running after a eeprom or system RAM reset? Do I need to take note of anything like the MAC address of the consoles etc beforehand?
-
Did you know that you can enjoy many members-only features simply by quickly registering (no CAPTCHA!)?
Registering gives you access to our giveaways, forum features, increased search performance, access to our Download Library, create your own blog & gallery, and more!
Once you have registered, stop by in 'Hello World', and introduce yourself.
HAI Omni Pro II random beeping and EEPROM reset
Started by hooman00 , Today, 03:58 AM
No replies to this topic
0 user(s) are reading this topic
0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users