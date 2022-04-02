I'm looking for some new software to manage my local music libarary and I have one specific feature that I am having trouble finding. Besides a simple drag and drop interface to add tracks to a playlist I would like to see a report that shows me all of the playlists I have already added a given track to. Anybody seen this in any music management application?

Playlist Management Software
Started by upstatemike , Today, 11:39 AM
