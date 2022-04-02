Does anyone know where I can source the 2-pin & 3-pin terminal blocks for somfy shade motors (the 2-pin 24vdc and the 3-pin RS485 blocks that plug into the motor)?
Somfy Terminal Blocks
Started by LoudEMBA , Today, 03:25 PM
