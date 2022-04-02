Jump to content


Photo
- - - - -

Somfy Terminal Blocks

Started by LoudEMBA , Today, 03:25 PM

  • Please log in to reply
No replies to this topic

#1 LoudEMBA

LoudEMBA

    Newbie

  • New Member
  • Pip
  • 2 posts

Posted Today, 03:25 PM

Does anyone know where I can source the 2-pin & 3-pin terminal blocks for somfy shade motors (the 2-pin 24vdc and the 3-pin RS485 blocks that plug into the motor)?


Back to Wiring Closet


0 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users

  1. CocoonTech.com
  2. General
  3. Wiring Closet
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Forum Guidelines ·