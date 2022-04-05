Anyone have luck finding outdoor rated wired PIR motion detectors that they would recommend? I have some nice Bosch PIR sensors but they are not intended for outdoor. They will be up on an eve, so I might be able to get by with them. Just looking to see what others have done.
-
Did you know that you can enjoy many members-only features simply by quickly registering (no CAPTCHA!)?
Registering gives you access to our giveaways, forum features, increased search performance, access to our Download Library, create your own blog & gallery, and more!
Once you have registered, stop by in 'Hello World', and introduce yourself.
Outdoor motion detectors
Started by myyaz33 , Today, 07:42 PM
No replies to this topic
0 user(s) are reading this topic
0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users