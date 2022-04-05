Jump to content


Photo
- - - - -

Outdoor motion detectors

Started by myyaz33 , Today, 07:42 PM

  • Please log in to reply
No replies to this topic

#1 myyaz33

myyaz33

    Dedicated Cocooner

  • Registered
  • PipPipPip
  • 155 posts
  • Location:Nebraska

Posted Today, 07:42 PM

Anyone have luck finding outdoor rated wired PIR motion detectors that they would recommend?  I have some nice Bosch PIR sensors but they are not intended for outdoor.  They will be up on an eve, so I might be able to get by with them.  Just looking to see what others have done. 


Back to Home Security


0 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users

  1. CocoonTech.com
  2. Do You Cocoon?
  3. Home Security
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Forum Guidelines ·