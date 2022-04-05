Jump to content


Elk M1 Gold (New) & Loads of Accessories FS

Started by kemperflow , Today, 10:31 AM

#1 kemperflow

kemperflow

Posted Today, 10:31 AM

Ended up selling my house and never installed the Elk panel. Happy to break apart or sell all of it.

 

New Elk-M1 Gold Mainboard (bought original on ebay and it failed, sent back to Elk they sent a new one, never installed)

ELK 952 Telephone Surge Protector

Connect ME/Ethernet Adapter

HAI UPB Powerline Interface Module

2 junction box audio announcement speakers

2 ELK 45 Sirens

Backup Battery

Elk Transformer

3 MX Passive Infrared Motion Sensors

Elk 16 zone input expander

ELK-m1twi 2 way listen in interface

2 LCD Alarm Panels

14 x 28 x 4 white alarm box panel

16 x 30 ELK alarm panel door (doesn't appear to fit the box I have though), although it is bigger than the panel, so you could probably rig it.

 

 

 


