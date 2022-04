Posted 08 April 2022 - 02:35 PM

Is it possible to power 4-wire sensors (motion detectors, glass breaks) on a 24VDC circuit, while connecting the switch/alarm circuit to an Elk M1G (which I beleive is 12VDC)?

I'm assuming the Elk is powering the switched circuit, and that the power circuit for the 4-wire sensor power is independant of the switch circuit. But, you know what they say about assuming so I thought I better ask.