Issues with Mobile Apps for HAI Omnipro II

Posted Yesterday, 08:33 AM

I installed my panel over 14 years old, and it's been VERY reliable!

I've upgraded to 4.0b Firmware, which I believed is the latest version available for this old panel.

I'm trying to figure out an issue I'm having with two mobile apps as they're both are having the same issue.

I'm using the paid version of NQLinkPro and the FREE version of Leviton's SnapLink on an Android Device.

Both connect to my panel, and I can see all programed Switches, Buttons, Audio Sources & Rooms and all Security Zones & Events.

Once starting either Application, the only consistency is with sending commands for Security Actions.

When using the Applications for the lighting, both seem to only take action on the initial command.

For example, if a light are ON when opening either application, I can turn them OFF, but can't turn them back ON. Likewise, if a light are OFF when opening either application, I can turn them ON, but can't turn them back OFF.

For the my Russound Audio in both applications, I can see all SIX Rooms, along with all the available Sources, but can't see the current status and/or control anything.

For example, if a room audio is ON, the applications still show all rooms OFF, and none of the commands work?

The only options that seem to work consistently are all the Security Commands I send through both applications.

Any Suggestions?

Regards,

Bernie