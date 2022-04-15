Jump to content


Insteon Is Gone

Started by upstatemike , Apr 15 2022 06:00 PM

Posted 15 April 2022 - 06:00 PM

It is interesting how all the other sites are in a panic with the death of Smarthome and their servers going offline and bricking all the Insteon Hubs while nobody here even notices.


