Trying to get HAI HiFi-2 Working! Almost there?

Posted Today, 08:12 AM

Hello and thanks very much in advance for reading my (first!) post.

I have a fairly complete HiFi-2 system (8 source panel, sub 8 source panel, 16 VSCs and 8 RIMs) and after many years of not having enough time to install it due to other life priorities, I finally have the time to install and finish this system. Everything was in their original boxes for ~10 years (!), until these past few weeks. I also have the Omni IIe (which is working) and tons of other HAI equipment that I hope to eventually integrate. Please don't judge me on how long this has taken - normally this is not my usual style. I guess better late than never...

I am SLOWLY progressing. All home speakers are installed, all original CAT 5e runs made with all connectors (and tested), and I am seeing light at the of the tunnel.

The amps power on ok with green LEDs. I can turn zones on or off using the VSC power button or by sending a remote command to do so. (Although on each zone on the sub panel, I get both a red and green LED when I turn the Zone on - not sure what the red LED means....)

I managed to get the HiFi2 Setup Utility running on a PC and connected to the two HiFi-2 amps ok. I am able to send remote commands to the units including turning Zones on and off. Although the Tools menu is greyed out for some reason.

The biggest challenge I am stuck at is that I can not get any of the 16 VSCs to turn on their displays. They remain in a blank (nothing displayed) state no matter what I do. I feel like I am missing something basic. I called Leviton support, but they weren't much help. Any thoughts or suggestions?

Thanks in advance. My personal email address is [email protected] if you want to communicate directly.

Cheers.