Hello, not sure this is the right place but I have a house in NYC full of Omni and Compose equipment and a bunch of new thermostats and dimmers that I no longer need. Any ideas on how to best sell these as I am sure someone could use them. I loved the system but moving on. Prefer to sell en mass not individually. Thanks
Sell HAI/Compose Devices
Yesterday, 07:44 PM
Yesterday, 07:44 PM
Yesterday, 08:11 PM
Try posting on the Cocoontech for sale section.
