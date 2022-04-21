Jump to content


Photo
- - - - -

Sell HAI/Compose Devices

Started by oramos , Yesterday, 07:44 PM

  • Please log in to reply
1 reply to this topic

#1 oramos

oramos

    Cocooner

  • Registered
  • PipPip
  • 11 posts

Posted Yesterday, 07:44 PM

Hello, not sure this is the right place but I have a house in NYC full of Omni and Compose equipment and a bunch of new thermostats and dimmers that I no longer need.  Any ideas on how to best sell these as I am sure someone could use them.  I loved the system but moving on. Prefer to sell en mass not individually. Thanks 


#2 pete_c

pete_c

    Cocoonut

  • -=Gold Supporter=-
  • 10885 posts
  • Location:House
  • Experience:guru
  • Software:Main Lobby, Open Source Automation
  • Hardware:HAI OmniPro II, Mi Casa Verde Vera, Ocelot
  • Tech:X10-PLC, X10-RF, UPB, INSTEON, Z-Wave, ZigBee, 1-Wire, xAP, xPL, ALC
  • Audio:Russound
  • Video:MythTV
  • CCTV:analog, ip, dvr
  • Phone:Asterisk, FreePBX, Ooma, POTS, VoIP via ISP

Posted Yesterday, 08:11 PM

Try posting on the Cocoontech for sale section.


Back to Home Automation


0 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users

  1. CocoonTech.com
  2. Do You Cocoon?
  3. Home Automation
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Forum Guidelines ·