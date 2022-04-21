Hello, not sure this is the right place but I have a house in NYC full of Omni and Compose equipment and a bunch of new thermostats and dimmers that I no longer need. Any ideas on how to best sell these as I am sure someone could use them. I loved the system but moving on. Prefer to sell en mass not individually. Thanks
Sell HAI/Compose Equipment
oramos , Today, 05:13 AM
Today, 05:13 AM
Today, 06:49 AM
Post in the CLASSIFIED thread. Read that forum's rules and post an asking price (i.e. not 'best offer'). If you need help let me know.
Also, please don't 'double post'. I deleted the other thread you started.
Today, 12:20 PM
Thank you. How do I delete this one?
