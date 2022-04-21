Jump to content


Sell HAI/Compose Equipment

Started by oramos , Today, 05:13 AM

#1 oramos

oramos

Posted Today, 05:13 AM

Hello, not sure this is the right place but I have a house in NYC full of Omni and Compose equipment and a bunch of new thermostats and dimmers that I no longer need.  Any ideas on how to best sell these as I am sure someone could use them.  I loved the system but moving on. Prefer to sell en mass not individually. Thanks 

 

#2 BraveSirRobbin

BraveSirRobbin

Posted Today, 06:49 AM

Post in the CLASSIFIED thread.  Read that forum's rules and post an asking price (i.e. not 'best offer').  If you need help let me know.  

 

Also, please don't 'double post'.  I deleted the other thread you started.

 

Regards,

 

BSR


#3 oramos

oramos

Posted Today, 12:20 PM

Thank you. How do I delete this one? 


