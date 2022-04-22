Jump to content


Outdoor temp sensor

Started by Deafbykhorns , Yesterday, 08:58 PM

#1 Deafbykhorns

Deafbykhorns

Posted Yesterday, 08:58 PM

Is there a replacement for these obsolete sensors?

#2 pete_c

pete_c

Posted Today, 08:00 AM

No.

 

They are available sometimes on Ebay.

 

A while back here on the forum @tiger was trying to replicate same said devices to connect to the OmniPro line of combo panels.


0 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users

