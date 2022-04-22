Is there a replacement for these obsolete sensors?
Outdoor temp sensor
Started by Deafbykhorns , Yesterday, 08:58 PM
Posted Yesterday, 08:58 PM
Posted Today, 08:00 AM
No.
They are available sometimes on Ebay.
A while back here on the forum @tiger was trying to replicate same said devices to connect to the OmniPro line of combo panels.
