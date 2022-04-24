Home automation designer/installer

Posted Today, 12:50 PM

Any recommendations on someone in the Houston area (actually, south about 50 miles) that can design and install a home security and automation system (also including all the low voltage stuff like TV, home network, phones, etc.) for a house under construction? I planned on doing it myself (at least the design), but I have a serious case of analysis paralysis. Not looking for anything fancy to start with. I have an Elk M1G panel and various add-ons that I would like to be the foundation of the system, but otherwise I'm very open to suggestions.

HVAC rough-in is almost complete. Plumbing rough-in will probably start in a week. HA, security, etc. rough-in probably needs to start in about 30 days.

Thanks,

Ira