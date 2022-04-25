Can I upgrade this BNC security camera system without rewiring?

Posted Yesterday, 01:17 PM

Greetings,

I have an older Speco camera system and DVR. I'm guessing circa 2008 era. The problem is, it's laughably difficult to access, fix settings, or even watch/review video footage.

Priority 1 - Change the DVR to a new DVR or NVR that allows real web access, cloud, app control.

Priority 2 - Upgrade the cameras to newer, better, resolution.

I can not rewire. It's a big, modern house. Stucco. Etc. It wouldn't be worth the cost, hassle or benefit.

Can I just *yank* the old DVR and input a newer one with better tech? Is everything POE now? Do I try to convert the BNC to POE?

Thanks