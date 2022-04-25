Jump to content


Photo
- - - - -

Can I upgrade this BNC security camera system without rewiring?

Started by BigDumbApe , Yesterday, 01:17 PM

  • Please log in to reply
No replies to this topic

#1 BigDumbApe

BigDumbApe

    Newbie

  • Registered
  • Pip
  • 8 posts

Posted Yesterday, 01:17 PM

Greetings,

 

I have an older Speco camera system and DVR.  I'm guessing circa 2008 era.  The problem is, it's laughably difficult to access, fix settings, or even watch/review video footage.

 

Priority 1 - Change the DVR to a new DVR or NVR that allows real web access, cloud, app control.

Priority 2 - Upgrade the cameras to newer, better, resolution.

 

I can not rewire.  It's a big, modern house.  Stucco.  Etc.  It wouldn't be worth the cost, hassle or benefit. 

 

Can I just *yank* the old DVR and input a newer one with better tech?  Is everything POE now?  Do I try to convert the BNC to POE?

 

Thanks

 

 o8x1xQ4.jpg

 

WoXRsOH.jpg

 

bPj8O8d.jpg

 

 


Back to Home Security


0 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users

  1. CocoonTech.com
  2. Do You Cocoon?
  3. Home Security
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Forum Guidelines ·