ELK M1 not communicating to M1XEP anymore

Greetings;

Something weird happened while I was overseas. I stopped being able to access the M1 remotely.

When I came back home, I noticed that the ELK wasn't communicating with my ISY994 anymore either.

ELK communicates via IP (M1XEP), not POTS.

Normal behavior:

- all dry contact sensors work

- all keyboards work

- POWER LED is on

- STATUS LED is blinking once per second

- RP2 seems to communicate with the M1XEP (flashing LEDs on the board, regular dialog on network connect until it reaches out to the M1 Control)

Some seemingly odd behaviour:

- The TELCO SEIZED light is on all the time and flashes off every 16 Seconds, with an audible relay click

- No interaction with ISY994

- On attempted communication with RP2, after "Connecting, verifying sytem identity" I get "Communication error: System did not respond. Connection may have been terminated." and then

" System returned invalid information".

I suspect that the RS232 is somehow damaged, which could be on either the M1XEP or the M1 Gold side. Any idea how to Isolate this? No, I don't have spare M1 or M1XEP in stock.

The thing is only one year old, under warranty still, powered with whole house and local surge protection and hardened ethernet switch. But I live in Colombia and I'm afraid ELK is going to ask me to return the defective unit back to the US, which is impossible/prohibitive...

Cheers.