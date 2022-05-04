Jump to content


Photo
- - - - -

URC SNP-1 or SNP-2 protocol

Started by simonmason , Today, 07:43 AM

  • Please log in to reply
No replies to this topic

#1 simonmason

simonmason

    Cocooner

  • Registered
  • PipPip
  • 95 posts
  • Software:Harmony, Main Lobby
  • Hardware:CaddX, StarGate
  • Tech:X10-PLC, UPB, Z-Wave, ZigBee
  • Audio:Nuvo
  • Phone:VoIP via ISP

Posted Today, 07:43 AM

Has anyone ever found a protocol document for communicating with this player?  Thanks.


Back to Wiring Closet


0 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users

  1. CocoonTech.com
  2. General
  3. Wiring Closet
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Forum Guidelines ·