Solar Panel Inverter interference with UPB switches

Posted Today, 04:19 PM

Hello there. I have an OmniPro2 and use mostly Simply Automated upb dimmer light switches. One of two solar panel inverters went out and Tesla installed a replacement, using their own brand. Now during the day my upb switches usually don't work. Or if they do work they turn on a light but won't turn it off (usually.) Once the inverters go off line (dusk) or if I manually turn them off, the switches work fine. Any suggestions on how I can fix this AC line noise problem without a whole lot of fanfare? ... Thanks.