Home music server?

Posted Today, 11:17 AM

One piece of software that's good for wrangling a lot of media is J.River Media Center. The metadata and file naming tools are amazingly robust. That and their smart playlist and media sync tools are pretty handy for doing things like transcoding files on the server into naming structures and codec formats better for use in a car radio. It's worth the low price they charge for it.



I made use of it a lot for a while when I was commuting more. These days though I just listen to sat radio instead. Still have two SD cards in the radio though, that were transferred using JRMC.



As for music server, it does have a lot of features for that but, again, I've largely given up on wasting my time trying to be my own DJ and just stream Pandora or Siriusxm most of the time.