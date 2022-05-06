Thinking of setting up a music server to replace the CD changer. This is prompted by a lack of CD player in the car and going to USB files there so will have the files to use both places. I have a couple boxes running Ubuntu so if I could run them there with a web page for control that would be great. I know there are tons of pages of doing this on the web but any recommendations of which one or where to start?
Home music server?
#1
Posted Today, 11:12 AM
#2
Posted Today, 11:17 AM
One piece of software that's good for wrangling a lot of media is J.River Media Center. The metadata and file naming tools are amazingly robust. That and their smart playlist and media sync tools are pretty handy for doing things like transcoding files on the server into naming structures and codec formats better for use in a car radio. It's worth the low price they charge for it.
I made use of it a lot for a while when I was commuting more. These days though I just listen to sat radio instead. Still have two SD cards in the radio though, that were transferred using JRMC.
As for music server, it does have a lot of features for that but, again, I've largely given up on wasting my time trying to be my own DJ and just stream Pandora or Siriusxm most of the time.
#3
Posted Today, 11:20 AM
It appears to be free now so, yes, that's a low price. Thanks for the feedback.
#4
Posted Today, 11:22 AM
Free trial, yeah. But still worth buying. I still keep my license upgraded to support their efforts, even though I don't use it regularly anymore.
#5
Posted Today, 11:29 AM
I guess I was wrong. Their Jukebox software now says totally free and I didn't look around much on the first look. Will give it a closer look.
#6
Posted Today, 11:46 AM
I haven't paid much attention to their current offerings. But, iirc, the jukebox sotware was something different and development wasn't continued?
I haven't poked at this in quite a while, but I never managed to find a good all-around jukebox-like solution that didn't end up being a chore to deal with.
#7
Posted Today, 12:22 PM
I've been using LMS (Logitech Media Server/SqueezeServer) for ages now. Open source now. Lots of clients available like Chromecast and Raspberry Pi devices emulating Squeezeboxes. Or Squeezebox software emulators. And a ton of plugins. It integrates with Home Assistant and OpenHab fairly easily.
