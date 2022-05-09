Issue with Input Expander

Posted 09 May 2022 - 11:19 AM

So in reviewing everything over, I reviewed the wiring instructions again for the M1-DBH and noticed they tell you to use 568A which stood out cause I always wire 568B. So I double checked and sure enough all of my CAT5 going into the M1-DBH is wired for 568B. The effect of this is the A line and the B line is swapped on all the devices but since I am consistent I wonder if I could just swap the A and B connection between the M1 and the M1-DBH instead of correcting ALL of the other lines?

So this really should not matter since it just swaps them at one end the swapped lines are tied together at the device end so it just changes which wire is in the "return" loop but electrically should be identical.

If this matters I am surprised i did not have issues before I added the input expander.

EDIT: Reviewed closer and my initial though of A and B swapped was incorrect.

