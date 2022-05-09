Issue with Input Expander

I have an input expander connected to an M1-DBH that is causing a lot of log issues with System Restart. Note that the zones on the expander appear to function correctly but I get these in the logs all the time:
1367 = SYSTEM START UP Input Exp 3 this happens about every 3-5 minutes.
I have 4 devices plugged into the data bus with the terminating plugged into the last unused port. Also J3 on the Elk is in place for termination.
No termination on the expanders, I measure 67ohms across A and B for the M1-DBH, Input Expander and Output Expander. The other two devices on the bus are a wireless receiver and a keypad both are difficult to access to measure the resistance but those 2 have been in place for much longer with no issue.