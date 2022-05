Posted Yesterday, 02:30 PM

The relay detects any loss of power along the entire series of smoke detectors. Without the relay, you could have a fault in the 12V wiring which would render the smokes inoperative. You would have no way to know that they weren't working. With the EOL relay, it will drop out on the loss of power and immediately trigger a fault alarm at the panel. Having the relay is a life safety issue.