Myro:Home alarm system control issue

Posted Yesterday, 02:12 PM

Greetings,

As always, thanks for all the help. This is a great site.

If I go to my physical HAI OmniPro keypad that is on the wall, i punch in a 4 digit code plus # to activate the alarm and 4 digit code plus # to deactivate the alarm. The # seems to be the "send" command, i'm guessing.

On the Myro:Home app, When I hit the lock/unlock button on the security tab, it takes me to a digital keypad. For some reason, FACE ID on iOS pops up and I get the message !!INVALID CODE SAVED!!

Then if i try to type in the 4 digit code, there is no "#" on the digital keypad. Only 1-9 and a "cancel" and a "clear".

So I can't activate or deactivate the alarm from devices. Any thoughts on how I might correct?

Also, are any of you experts located in Southern California? Would love to chat.