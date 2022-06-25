Anyone with a Hubitat?

Posted 25 June 2022 - 04:49 PM

I wanted to get rid of my Smartthings because it wasn't that great, and I purchased Hubitat instead. I do like it, but its not the more user-friendly. So I also use Homebridge, which I have been very happy with. So Homebridge connects to my Omni Pro II and connects to Alexa, and connects to the Apple universe.

So, now I want to connect my Hubitat to Homebridge. There actually three solutions out there, but I'm using the one from Tonesto7. Homebridge show a few Hubitat devices, but no Homebridge devices on Hubitat? What am I doing wrong? I'm running Homebridge on a Synology NAS which has been easier than a Pi.