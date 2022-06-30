I have had the alarm go off before when I open a door but this morning the system was armed in night mode and I opened the door and the alarm didnt go off. I did this with all doors and same thing. I disarmed the system and opened the doors and it shows violated. Any idea what happened?
-
Did you know that you can enjoy many members-only features simply by quickly registering (no CAPTCHA!)?
Registering gives you access to our giveaways, forum features, increased search performance, access to our Download Library, create your own blog & gallery, and more!
Once you have registered, stop by in 'Hello World', and introduce yourself.
M1 armed in night mode but alarm doesnt go off when violated
Started by RogueOne , Jun 30 2022 10:41 AM
1 reply to this topic
#1
Posted 30 June 2022 - 10:41 AM
#2
Posted 30 June 2022 - 11:11 AM
Sorry, I noticed the doors were set to burglar interior. I switched it to perimeter and it works. Thanks
0 user(s) are reading this topic
0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users