M1 armed in night mode but alarm doesnt go off when violated

Started by RogueOne , Jun 30 2022 10:41 AM

#1 RogueOne

RogueOne

    Dedicated Cocooner

  • Registered
  • PipPipPip
  • 177 posts

Posted 30 June 2022 - 10:41 AM

I have had the alarm go off before when I open a door but this morning the system was armed in night mode and I opened the door and the alarm didnt go off.  I did this with all doors and same thing.  I disarmed the system and opened the doors and it shows violated.  Any idea what happened?


#2 RogueOne

RogueOne

    Dedicated Cocooner

  • Registered
  • PipPipPip
  • 177 posts

Posted 30 June 2022 - 11:11 AM

Sorry, I noticed the doors were set to burglar interior.  I switched it to perimeter and it works.  Thanks


