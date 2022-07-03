Jump to content


7 Mbps download from Starlink...

Started by JimS , Jul 02 2022 10:26 PM

#1 JimS

Posted 02 July 2022 - 10:26 PM

Not sure what is going on but my starlink app shows 7 Mbps and notes network congestion.  My PC shows 4.3 Mbps.   I was doing that well during peak times with DSL.  


#2 NagaHuiags

Posted 18 July 2022 - 12:37 AM

I don't even know how to help you, I usually just turned to my provider, and surprisingly it helped


#3 pete_c

Posted 18 July 2022 - 11:27 AM

@JimS

 

Downdetector is showing some issues with Starlink...

 

https://downdetector...tatus/starlink/


