Not sure what is going on but my starlink app shows 7 Mbps and notes network congestion. My PC shows 4.3 Mbps. I was doing that well during peak times with DSL.
7 Mbps download from Starlink...
Started by JimS , Jul 02 2022 10:26 PM
Posted 02 July 2022 - 10:26 PM
Posted 18 July 2022 - 12:37 AM
I don't even know how to help you, I usually just turned to my provider, and surprisingly it helped
Posted 18 July 2022 - 11:27 AM
Downdetector is showing some issues with Starlink...
https://downdetector...tatus/starlink/
