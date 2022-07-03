New detached garage door / project

Posted 03 July 2022 - 10:06 AM

Daughter just upgraded her home with attached garage to a home with two detached garages. One 3 car garage and one 1 car garage sitting around 100 feet from the back of her property. Main garage has one new GDO (yellow button) and one old Stanley GDO (dip switch buttons). I was able to install a powerline AP in the garage which worked via a sub panel in the garage. Garage is large with a work shop and natural gas heating (shop wise hung on the ceiling). Totally impressed with the powerline AP working.

The driveways are all cement and guessing that old owner ran coaxial cable from the house to the garage so may use that later on.

Today's project was to convert a digital small button GDO to analog. I have done this before. Initially purchased a similiar button and noticed it was a clone after taking it apart. It is listed on Amazon as: Push Button Garage Door Opener Control fits LiftMaster 883LM Security 2.0. There were no traces that I could find to solder wires to. Returned it and purchased the LiftMaster 883LMW Wall-Mounted Wired Push Garage Door Opener and Doorbell Button with Light Button.

This time used 28 guage wires and Gorilla glue to keep the wires in place.

Took pictures of the endeavor. Used my large glass illuminated workbench magnifying glass and helping hands to hold the wires in place. I pretinned the traces with a drop of solder and pretinned the ends of the 28 guage wire. Worked fine.

Note that this is a repost of the same type of modification for use with the OmniPro 2 panel or Elk panel (wired garage door).

I use the modification today for OmniPro 2 connectivity and new Tasmota connectivity (wireless Tasmota with two wired sensors, temperature sensor and button).