M1KPAS beeping and quirky

I'm hoping someone can point me at a solution to this before I order a replacement that I may not need.
I have an M1G system that sprawls over a fairly large area. The last area has an M1KPAS that is used for access control. There are 6 keypads in the system daisychained to a final length of about 300ft. Let's call the keypads A thru F with A being very close to the panel and F being the furthest away. F is the problem keypad. Keypad E - works fine and is about 200ft from the main panel. The run from E to the problem keypad F is roughly 100ft. I've checked termination and IDs and that all seems fine. There is one device past the problem keypad and that is an M1XRFEG wireless receiver that is working fine so far as I can tell.
The keypad beeps continuously and doesn't respond properly to keypresses. It will sometimes accept a keypress but more often than not it won't.
The wiring to it is not ideal. The last run is on Cat6 network cable and I've twisted together the colored pairs (O/W with O, B/W with B etc) to turn this from 8 conductor to 4 conductor in an attempt to minimize voltage drop. I'm fearful that this may be where my problem lies but this keypad has worked in the past with this configuration.
I added a secondary power supply (Elk P112) to the daisy chained line about 150ft in to help with voltage drop.
When I run bus module enrolment it finds the keypad in question just fine.
Any thoughts would be appreciated.
Thanks
