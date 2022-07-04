M1KPAS beeping and quirky

Posted 12 July 2022 - 01:44 PM

OK - finally some time to go through this.

So I'm actually using a DBHR that has 5 runs on it. There are numerous expanders, keypads, and RF interfaces along the various runs and it's quite the ordeal to sort through all of what's there.

Since most of the runs seem to be trouble free I'm going to focus on the one that has the issue.

That one is the one that has the P412 on it. I guess I should confirm how I wired that in before anything else.

From my M1 main unit I've run the two data cables and the ground down to the P412. From there I've joined the M1 ground to the P412 output ground and I carry the P412 positive output on from there to the devices on the chain. That seems intuitive but I'll start by verifying with you that this is the correct way to do this. I've confirmed the 12V jumper is set on the P412

The run in question is one of two home runs on the fourth channel of the DBHR. I'm going to confirm all my terminations etc. in my next message but for the moment I believe that the problematic run is terminated at the last device, and the other home run on that channel goes straight to a terminated keypad. Since there are two terminated runs on this channel I've removed the jumper from JP5 on the DBHR

So far so good?

mark