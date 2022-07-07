Jump to content


Photo
- - - - -

Can I Send 12V DC Directly Into Omni Pro II Zones

Started by MisterPJ , Jul 07 2022 10:45 AM

  • Please log in to reply
1 reply to this topic

#1 MisterPJ

MisterPJ

    Newbie

  • Registered
  • Pip
  • 7 posts

Posted 07 July 2022 - 10:45 AM

Can I Send 12V DC Directly Into Omni Pro II Zones, or must I use a relay interface? I have 4 exterior motion sensors that output 12v DC when activated. Can a zone on an Omni expansion board handle this or does it need a relay interface? Thank you

#2 RAL

RAL

    Cocoonut

  • Registered
  • PipPipPipPip
  • 2387 posts
  • Location:New York State
  • Experience:average
  • Hardware:Elk M1
  • Tech:X10-PLC
  • Phone:POTS

Posted 07 July 2022 - 12:59 PM

The zone inputs need to be dry contact type switches. So yes, you would need to use a relay to connect your motion detectors. The downside of doing that is that you would lose full zone supervision since any EOL resistors would be at the relay and not at the motion detector.


Back to Home Automation


0 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users

  1. CocoonTech.com
  2. Do You Cocoon?
  3. Home Automation
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Forum Guidelines ·