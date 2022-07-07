Can I Send 12V DC Directly Into Omni Pro II Zones, or must I use a relay interface? I have 4 exterior motion sensors that output 12v DC when activated. Can a zone on an Omni expansion board handle this or does it need a relay interface? Thank you
-
Can I Send 12V DC Directly Into Omni Pro II Zones
Started by MisterPJ , Jul 07 2022 10:45 AM
1 reply to this topic
#1
Posted 07 July 2022 - 10:45 AM
#2
Posted 07 July 2022 - 12:59 PM
The zone inputs need to be dry contact type switches. So yes, you would need to use a relay to connect your motion detectors. The downside of doing that is that you would lose full zone supervision since any EOL resistors would be at the relay and not at the motion detector.
0 user(s) are reading this topic
0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users