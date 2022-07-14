Elk m1xep fails to get m1cloud id  connection required

Posted 13 July 2022 - 10:15 PM

HI all,

This question is regarding the elk m1 alarm panel with a m1xep ethernet expander.

I’m trying to use the “obtain account id” function of the m1xep so that I can use remote control of my m1 panel. When I hit the button it throws an error “connection required”, “to obtain an m1cloud id for this account you must be connected to the system via a network connection”. This occurs with a connection established.

This error seems to refer to a connection between the m1 and elkrp, so I disabled desktop firewall and antivirus, no change. I have also reviewed my firewall settings on the edge router (usg) and can find no restrictions that would block elkrp or the m1 from routing outside my network.

I have installed that latest bootloader and firmware for the m1xep and the latest elkrp software.

The panel has been operating fine for about 10 years. I can connect elkrp to the panel via network connection and configure anything I would like and view status.

ny help would be appreciated,

Steve