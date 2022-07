HAI Omnitouch 57e buttons not activating lights

Posted 21 July 2022 - 11:10 PM

Yes.

Initially you mentioned that the Omnitouch screen could not control any of your UPB light switches?

That could be indicative of a bad HAI UPB Pim or a great deal of powerline noise.

Do you have the flat cable with an RS-232 end on it to be able to test your currently connected to the OmniPro panel HAI PIM with a computer? Thinking that HAI originally sold an RJ-XX to RS-232 module to use.

Do some Upstart diagnostics for noise and signal strength from the PIM-U and all of your UPB devices. Ideally use the same outlet that you have your OmniPro panel UPB PIM plugged in to.

Do you have a UPB phase coupler or UPB repeater in your fuse panel?

Powerline noise can degrade signal strength.

Not sure about the red light blink. The panel only speaks serially to the PIMs (X10, UPB, VRCop and Zigbee ZIM).

PCA for dealers is a program used to configure the OmniPro Panel. You can use the status tab to manually turn on and off your UPB devices. It will not show signals or noise like Upstart.

You can download it here. Read the instructions before configuring and using it.

PC Access for Dealers

Install it on any Windows PC