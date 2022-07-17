HAI Omnitouch 57e buttons not activating lights

Posted 19 July 2022 - 04:22 AM

There is a tab on the configuration to adjust the touchscreen. Its a four point adjustment. Do the calibration. Then try to touch / turn on your lights.

The motherboard to touchscreen cable was probably used for the old Omnitouch 5.7 screen which was 4 wires. The wall opening is the same size for the Omnitouch 5.7e.

The battery is a back up battery for the alarm panel in case the power goes out to the panel. I replace mine every 3-4 years. It should not affect the touchscreen.

Using the touchscreen designer will not fix your issues.