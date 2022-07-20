1K EOL Resistor Replacement for OmniPro

Posted 19 July 2022 - 09:43 PM

When we built our home, I hard-wired the security panel with 30-40 zones using 1K EOLR at the end of that zone. I'm afraid my current Leviton OmniPro is on it's last leg. Since Leviton has discontinued the OmniPro Panel, I was curious if anyone knew of a security panel that used 1K EOLRs? I really don't want to cut into walls or rip trim off. I've looked around, but haven't found anything. From what I can tell, here is what the following manufacturers support:

Honeywell Vista: 2K EOLR

Elk: 2.2K EOLR

DCS Power Series: 5.2K EOLR

NAPCO: 2.2K EOLR

The only thing I have found that might support it is the Qolsys QS7133-840 IQ Hardwire 16-F. "EOL supervision using 4.7K Ohm resistors (included) or 1k-10k Ohm depending on Resistor Mode" From the article I read on AlarmGrid.com: "Yes, the Qolsys IQ Hardwire 16-F supports end of line resistor learning if the module was built in week 40 of 2019 or later. Earlier versions of the module are required to use 4.7k Ohm resistors. IQ Hardwire 16-F modules that support EOLR learning can use resistor values from 1k to 10k Ohms." Read more: https://www.alarmgri...ne-resistor-lea

Does anyone have any experience with this product? Does anyone know of a panel that supports the 1K EOLRs?