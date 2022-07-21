Password manager?

Posted 21 July 2022 - 10:31 PM

So KeePass is open source, and a variety of programs are out there for all platforms. On a Mac, I run KeePassXC (free). On iPhones I run KeePassium (free). Here is a link for more...https://keepass.info/download.html

So then it's like other programs, but KeePass can even use a Key file for added security, if you like.

So, your challenge is to keep the master file updated everywhere. So you need a shared folder. Amazon, Google, Dropbox, Apple and others offer this. I have a Synology disk server that offers it. Whatever solution, you just need clients on all your devices. Some are free for a small amount of space, some cost money. So say Google Drive is an example. So from here it depends on what devices you have, do you have a Network Attached Storage, etc. I will tell you the encrypted file is small. Mine is 91k and I have over 1000 passwords.