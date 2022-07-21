Wondering what people use for password manager. Have been using password safe for years and it works ok. Main issue is dealing with 2 PCs so have to merge the local files occaisionally and manually tell it which duplicate entries to keep for any updated ones. Looking at Bitwarden which seems to have good reviews and has a free version that should do all I need and is open source and has been audited. One of the issues is getting my wife to use it - she wants something super easy.
Password manager?
Posted 21 July 2022 - 09:01 AM
Posted 21 July 2022 - 11:44 AM
KeePass is all you need. Open source, lots of free readers. Uses 256 bit encryption. Keep the data file on a shared drive, and everyone will always have the latest copy.
Posted 21 July 2022 - 11:59 AM
Can you give a little more detail? I need it on my phone. So with PasswordSafe I put a copy of my encrypted passwords on my phone. What are you suggesting I do for such a case with Keypass? File in the cloud? VPN to home server? I also need it at home and at work.
Posted 21 July 2022 - 10:31 PM
So KeePass is open source, and a variety of programs are out there for all platforms. On a Mac, I run KeePassXC (free). On iPhones I run KeePassium (free). Here is a link for more...https://keepass.info/download.html
So then it's like other programs, but KeePass can even use a Key file for added security, if you like.
So, your challenge is to keep the master file updated everywhere. So you need a shared folder. Amazon, Google, Dropbox, Apple and others offer this. I have a Synology disk server that offers it. Whatever solution, you just need clients on all your devices. Some are free for a small amount of space, some cost money. So say Google Drive is an example. So from here it depends on what devices you have, do you have a Network Attached Storage, etc. I will tell you the encrypted file is small. Mine is 91k and I have over 1000 passwords.
Posted 22 July 2022 - 02:42 PM
I should add, I haven't used them, but KeePass lets you run scripts that get the master KeePass file for you. So you just need to determine a way all your devices can assess the password file. Like I say, there are free solutions out there, and the password file is very small.
There is one negative of KeePass. My wife and I use KeePass, but it only lets us use one password for the file. It would be nice if we could use two passwords.
Posted 23 July 2022 - 11:03 AM
We've used 1Password for many years. On the cloud vault subscription the last few. Never had a problem. Wife does fine with it.
If I wanted to switch or didn't already have one I'd probably go with Bitwarden.
Not familiar enough with any of the others to render a comment.
