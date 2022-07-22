Jump to content


Database error

Started by Frunple , Jul 22 2022 05:15 AM

#1 Frunple

Frunple

Posted 22 July 2022 - 05:15 AM

Is anyone else seeing this??

There is new content available as highlighted.

 

 

Attached File  new.png   125.03K   2 downloads

 

But when I click "View New Content", I get the error attached.

 

Attached File  error.png   22.15K   2 downloads


#2 wkearney99

wkearney99

Posted 22 July 2022 - 07:21 AM

Yep, happens for me.  Being logged in and clicking the View New Content link above.


#3 Frunple

Frunple

Posted 22 July 2022 - 11:25 AM

Is anyone doing anything about it?


