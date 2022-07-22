Database error

Is anyone else seeing this??
Posted 22 July 2022 - 05:15 AM
Is anyone else seeing this??
There is new content available as highlighted.
new.png 125.03K 2 downloads
But when I click "View New Content", I get the error attached.
error.png 22.15K 2 downloads
Posted 22 July 2022 - 07:21 AM
Yep, happens for me. Being logged in and clicking the View New Content link above.
Posted 22 July 2022 - 11:25 AM
Is anyone doing anything about it?
