Wired Panel Choices 2022

Posted 22 July 2022 - 02:49 PM

Looking for opinions on panel options for DIY in 2022.

I've been putting off replacing my defunct Interlogix UltraSync while hoping that some company would update their products OR a new company would appear with a modern solution. Notice that was what I was apparently looking for the first time, ~4 years ago, when I took the bait on the UltraSync. It was in fact more modern but not enough IMHO and then the company/division was put out of its misery.

I don't have a fully operational setup yet - only using for Smoke/CO via a pair of COSMOD2W. Unfortunately all my door/window sensors have 3.3k EOL resistors. They are not operational because all the wires are rolled up in my attic and haven't been run down to my basement where the panel is.

I am well aware that most here have pointed to the Elk M1 in the past. From what info I have seen it is more modern than most the other options but again not as good as one would like. And the price for value is ridiculous. I really have zero use for the automation capabilities as I have a Loxone setup.

DSC has killed automation integration with their recent Neo series. The older 18xx are primitive although I am aware of the EnvisaLink.

Honeywell Vista with EnvisaLink is another in that aging category.

Am aware that Omni is no more.

The Bosch B series looks promising and it appears one can now buy them through JMAC. I've found documentation online and supposedly a CD is included with all the documentation. I downloaded their programming software (a whopping 1.28GB!) and it appears to run (and actually seems to be of high quality). In the past Bosch was pretty locked up as a dealer-only option but maybe things are different now.

I came across a startup, https://www.verkada.com, that looks like an interesting product but not available without a quote and I suspect requires a pro install. Have seen some comments they are a marketing nightmare.

I fully expect any replies to be of the "nothing new" variety. Thanks for reading and all comments appreciated...