For years I have been using the View New Content button on the upper right side of the page to see any threads that have been updated since I last logged on. That has not been working for the last few weeks. I get an error that says "There appears to be an error with the database." I am using the latest Brave browser and have been for years.
View New Content - not working
Started by Mark S. , Jul 23 2022 03:53 PM
Posted 23 July 2022 - 03:53 PM
Posted Yesterday, 03:27 PM
I get the same message on a Chrome browser
