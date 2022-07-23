Jump to content


View New Content - not working

Started by Mark S. , Jul 23 2022 03:53 PM

#1 Mark S.

Mark S.

Posted 23 July 2022 - 03:53 PM

For years I have been using the View New Content button on the upper right side of the page to see any threads that have been updated since I last logged on.  That has not been working for the last few weeks.   I get an error that says "There appears to be an error with the database."  I am using the latest Brave browser and have been for years.

 
 

#2 rockinarmadillo

rockinarmadillo

Posted Yesterday, 03:27 PM

I get the same message on a Chrome browser


