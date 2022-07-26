Was going to use an old phone for a temporary camera on my zoneminder system. Used IP webcam app. Got it all working but it stopped after about 5 hours. I was hooked to a charger so shouldn't be battery. Any ideas on what I might be able to do for settings to keep it going?
Android phone with IP webcam app shuts down after 5 hours
Started by JimS , Today, 02:47 PM
Posted Today, 02:47 PM
Posted Today, 03:07 PM
Think the issue may have been too small a charger to keep it going. It's an old phone so the battery is probably weak. Put it on a bigger charger and will see if it keeps going.
