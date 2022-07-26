Jump to content


Android phone with IP webcam app shuts down after 5 hours

Started by JimS , Today, 02:47 PM

JimS

Posted Today, 02:47 PM

Was going to use an old phone for a temporary camera on my zoneminder system.  Used IP webcam app.  Got it all working but it stopped after about 5 hours.  I was hooked to a charger so shouldn't be battery.  Any ideas on what I might be able to do for settings to keep it going?


JimS

Posted Today, 03:07 PM

Think the issue may have been too small a charger to keep it going.  It's an old phone so the battery is probably weak.  Put it on a bigger charger and will see if it keeps going.


0 user(s) are reading this topic

